Peace ambassador institute established under "Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace"

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ “Peace ambassadors” institute under “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace” has been established, Report was informed in the platform's press service.

Peace Ambassadors are active members of civil societies of different member countries of “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”.

The goal of the institute is to rapidly disseminate Platform’s ideas within norms and principles of international law for the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict and to support Peace Platform in active and mobile use of human resources for the sake of peace.

“Peace Ambassadors” own the following rights and duties:

- To represent “Armenia-Azerbaijan Platform for Peace”, speak and make presentations on behalf of Peace Platform in the countries where they are living;

- To organize an event on behalf of Peace Platform;

- To deliver the importance of peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno Karabakh conflict to international community;

- To coordinate their activity and conduct consultations with the Secretariat of Peace Platform.

From the side of Peace Platform Secretariat from each country, one participant of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform” is nominated for the title of "Peace Ambassador".

The most active participants of "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform" will be chosen as "Peace Ambassadors".