Patriarch Kirill: Nagorno-Karabakh wound still bleeds

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ "Nagorno-Karabakh wound still bleeds".

Report informs citing the Vestnik Kavkaza, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill said during meeting with Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade in Moscow.

As Patriarch said referring to Allahshukur Pashazade, the task of religious leaders is to promote peace."We know that the wound of Nagorno-Karabakh still bleeding.I gratefully acknowledge for your contribution to the dialogue that has taken place in recent years and, as a result of which conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh not radicalized and wouldn't cause damages to people living there", thanked Sheikh-ul-Islam.

Patriarch also stressed the importance of relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. Russia and Azerbaijan are closely linked with each other. The biggest Russian diaspora living in Azerbaijan, Russian people are important factor in the life of Azerbaijan.The same can be said about Azerbaijanis living in Russia and engaged in business and politics here", said the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.