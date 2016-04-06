 Top
    ​Patriarch Kirill expresses his willingness to contribute to settlement of Karabakh conflict

    He urged the religious leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia to use all their authority to stop the bloodshed and enmity

    Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill has addressed the head of the Caucasus Muslims Office Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade and Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II. In his letters, he stated that he got very worried by the tragic news of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which killed dozens and wounded hundreds of people. Report informs citing the website of the Russian Orthodox Church.

    Patriarch expressed hope for soon ceasefire and reconciliation of the parties. His Holiness the Patriarch noted that, in these difficult days, he prayerfully empathizes with the peoples of Azerbaijan and Armenia.

    He called on the Catholicos Garegin II and Sheikh-ul-Islam Allahshukur Pashazade to use all their authority of religious leaders to stop the bloodshed and hatred.

    "From my side, I am ready to contribute to the settlement of Karabakh conflict ", concluded the Patriarch Kirill.

