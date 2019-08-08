French expert: Pashinyan’s visit to Nagorno-Karabakh contradicts to international law

© Report https://report.az/storage/news/350aaa3275c8ade00532ce682c3af042/09db26c3-cbe4-413c-83e0-56fc0b1c6ed1_292.jpg

“Visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Nagorno-Karabakh contradicts to international law".

Emmanuel Dupuy, president of the Institute for European Perspective and Security Studies (IPSE) told French bureau of Report.

"As from a legal standpoint, this visit is obviously contrary to international law. Nagorno-Karabakh is an occupied area and it is known to everyone," the expert said.

"Pashinyan should show his determination to realise the issues raised during the talks with the President of Azerbaijan not in words, but in deed. So he must influence the separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh," Emmanuel Dupuy added.