    Pashinyan declares intention to continue "constructive" activities for peaceful resolution of Karabakh conflict

    Baku. 26 September. REPORT.AZ / “ Nagorno Karabakh conflict should be settled by mutual compromises from all sides in an atmosphere of peace, not war," Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said.

    Report informs citing TASS that Pashinyan was speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York.

    "The peaceful resolution of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict is in the first place on our foreign policy agenda. Armenia will continue to carry out constructive activities for the peaceful resolution of the conflict," Pashinyan said.

