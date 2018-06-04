Participants of protests in Khankendi: We are so tired of such life

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ Protest actions continue in the occupied Azerbaijani city of Khankendi.

Report informs citing the "Azatutyun", the participants of action demand the "resignation" of the power structures of the separatist regime in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We are so tired of such life," the protesters said.

Notably, on June 2, mass disorder was committed with the participation of employees of the Armenian National Security Service in Khankendi. 15 people were detained on the incident. It is reported that the incident took place on a domestic basis and it is required the employees of Security Service to be punished.