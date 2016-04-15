Participants of OIC Istanbul summit call for Karabakh conflict settlement on the basis of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Baku. 15 April. REPORT.AZ/ Participants of the OIC Istanbul summit have confirmed their position on the condemnation of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan. Report informs, the declaration adopted today in Istanbul in accordance with results of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) provides support for territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and states that occupation of the territories of other countries by force is inadmissible under the United Nations Charter and international law.

The Conference reiterated its principled position on condemnation of the aggression of the Republic of Armenia against the Republic of Azerbaijan, reaffirmed that acquisition of territory by use of force is inadmissible under the Charter of the United Nations and international law, and urged for strict implementation of UN Security Council resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) and for immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia from the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Conference called for the resolution of the conflict on the basis of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of the internationally-recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Conference also expressed its grave concern by the continuing arms supply to the aggressor, unlawful actions aimed at changing the demographic, cultural and physical character of the occupied territories, including by destruction and misappropriation of cultural heritage and sacred sites, illegal economic and other activities and interference with the public and private property rights in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

In that regard, the Conference urged Member States to take effective measures, including through national legislation, that would prevent any arms supply to the aggressor from or via their territories, any activities by any natural and legal persons operating on their territories against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including the participation in or facilitation any unlawful activity in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as well as any action which would help maintain the occupation. The Conference reaffirmed its principled support for the efforts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including within the UN General Assembly, aimed at restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty.