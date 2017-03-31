Participant in April clashes: Enemy fled, leaving all weapons and ammunition

Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has hosted an event dedicated to the anniversary of April victory organized by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Report informs, military personnel shared their memories of April wars.

Lieutenant Colonel Eldaniz Sadigov who hit a mine said that he served in defensive positions for many years: “Over the years, we were waiting for April events. The enemy believed that our army is weakş They thought that barbed wire is impenetrable. They attacked and passed through Goranboy with tanks. However, when we got information we gave them appropriate response by preventing subversive groups. The enemy fled, leaving all weapons and ammunition. As well as they shot own 15 soldiers who attempted to break back. Now they live in fear. Azerbaijani Army will liberate the occupied territories of Azerbaijan."

“During the battle I saw that soldiers, officers have high fighting spirit. Our soldiers really know how to fight. If a similar situation happens the enemy will not be able to withstand our attack. Because they don’t have any power. If the battle not stopped the enemy could not withstand our attacks. We have completely upset ideas of our enemy and they saw our strength and power”, he added.

E. Sadigov noted that Tapgaragoyunlu village has always been subjected to constant attacks by the enemy: “The enemy could control our territories from that height. At the same time, they kept troubling civilians. Currently, Talish and Madagiz areas are under our control. Sabotage committed by the enemy in Tapgaragoyunlu village and the post that they could not take over was named Eldaniz. The enemy wanted to seize that area but faced losses and broke back."

Lieutenant Colonel Jafarov Khagani who wounded in missile strike in Sancalı direction of Aghdam said that when the enemy saw they couldn’t manage to response to attacks in Sancalı direction of Aghdam they started to open fire on villages: “Our fighting spirit was higher. Armenians could never fight in our territories that were occupied more than us.

They were scared of each projectile. Armenians broke back after falling shells. Because it is not their land. Any blood spilled must write memories. Each officer, warrant officer is ready to liberate our lands through the blood. In April wars we have proved that we have the most modern weapons and techniques. But we did not use all of them. We have only used weapons for border guard."

According to the lieutenant Sabuhi Mehdizade, who participated in the battles in Lalatapa, April battles showed not only the power of Azerbaijan Army, but at the same time the solidarity of our people was demonstrated to the enemies and the whole world: “Our main desire was to liberate our occupied territory. We only felt joy not but not fear during the battles in Lalatapa. Lalatapa is situated in a very strategic position. Therefore, liberation of that area is a great achievement. I was heard injury in sniper attack. But I didn’t give up fighting. Then I got bullet wound in leg. Then i lost the ability to move. My fighter friends have saved me. After a while, everyone was interested with us, showed moral support. Even if we become a veteran, our inner love paved the way to continue to serve our country."