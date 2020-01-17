OSCE PA President: Parliamentarians can contribute to peace in the South Caucasus

The OSCE Parliamentary Assembly supports the priorities of the Albanian presidency, Report quotes the President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA) Georgy Tsereteli as saying.

Addressing the ambassadors of 57 permanent OSCE delegations in Vienna, Mr.Tsereteli also expressed appreciation for the stated intention of the Current Chairman EDI Rama to strengthen the work of the presidency with parliamentarians further. He also welcomed Sweden as a new member of the OSCE Troika and expressed appreciation for Poland's readiness to chair the organization in 2022.

Touching upon the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Tsereteli highlighted his many conversations with the leadership of Armenia and Azerbaijan to explore ways parliamentarians can advance peace in the South Caucasus.