Parents of soldiers in Armenia are threatened

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ One of several incidents registered in the Armenian army is criminal case that occur between military servicemen on the basis of non-statutory relations.

Report informs, although parents of the military personnel who were injured during such incidents repeatedly addressed the Armenian Defense Ministry, it is impossible to prevent the events.

Recently a quarrel has occurred between two servicemen in one of the military units of the aggressor in Agdara.

Thus, Galustyan who did not tolerate insults and physical harassment at night, poured boiling water to soldier who bullied him while he was in bed.

The soldier whose name is hidden received burn injuries in head and neck and urgently hospitalized.

Recently, several Armenian servicemen were hospitalized with various injuries in a military hospital in Khankendi during the recent incident on the basis of non-statutory relations.

Thus, two soldiers serving in one of the military units located in Madagiz after drinking alcohol excessively started to beat the soldiers without any grounds. Young soldiers, Razmik Poghosyan, Armen Yeghisaryan, Mkhitar Hayrian, Samvel Manukyan and Karapet Torosyan who were subjected to physical pressure were taken to the chief military investigation department in Khankendi.

Another incident took place as a result of refusal by soldier to obey command “stand up”. For that reason he was beaten up. Parents who were annoyed by this kind of attitude towards their children complained to the commander. However, after the threats of local commanders, parents of the soldier retracted their complaint, fearing that such cruelty would again happen to their children in the future.