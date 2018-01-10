PACE Subcommittee on Conflicts convenes in Paris soon

Baku. 10 January. REPORT.AZ/ Meeting of Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe Member States will be held on January 16 in Paris.

Report informs citing the press service of Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Political dimension of the Transnistrian settlement process will be discussed.

Earlier, Chairman of the Committee Stefan Shennak said in an interview with the "Report" that there has been a break in the debate on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the Subcommittee of the PACE.

According to him, the break is due to the expiration of the term of office of PACE Monitoring Group Co-Rapporteur for Armenia, MP Alan Meale: “His mission at the PACE will end this year. Negotiations on the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the Sub-Committee will start immediately after the election of a new co-rapporteur”.