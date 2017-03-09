PACE subcommittee elects chairperson on conflicts

Baku. 9 March. REPORT.AZ/ Member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Schennach has been elected chairman of the new PACE subcommittee on conflicts.

Report informs, S. Schennach has posted on his Twitter page.

The subcommittee will deal with the problems existing in the Council of Europe's space, including Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, etc.

Notably, S. Schennach is also a co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).