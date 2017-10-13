 Top
    PACE Sub-Committee announces cause for break in discussions on Karabakh conflict - EXCLUSIVE

    Stefan Schennach: Discussions will begin early next year
    Strasbourg. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ "There is a break now in the discussions on the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the Sub-Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe".

    Stefan Schennach, Chairman of the Sub-Committee on Conflicts between Council of Europe Member States of the Parliamentary Assembly of Council of Europe (PACE) told French Bureau of Report News Agency.

    According to him, the break is related with the expiration of the term of office of PACE Monitoring Committee co-rapporteur on Armenia, British MP, Alan Meale: "His mission at the PACE will be completed by the end of this year. The discussions in the direction of peaceful settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the Sub-Committee will begin early next year, immediately after election of a new co-rapporteur on Armenia".

    VusalIsmatgizi

