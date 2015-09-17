PACE Rapporteur visits frontline regions

During the visit, Walter visited Barda, Tartar and Agdam regions, the frontline and met at the front of the trench with the staff, asked the social and domestic problems and made a visual observation of the positions of the other side

Baku. 17 September. REPORT.AZ/ According to the rapporteur on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict of the Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Robert Walter expressed the desire to visit the frontline zone and the contact line between the troops and meet with local people and staff at a meeting with Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov held on September 15, Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry.

According to the Defense Ministry, the request was granted and ensuring security, Walter was accompanied by officers of the Ministry of Defense on his helicopter to the frontal region.

Walter visited Barda, Tartar and Agdam regions, the frontline and met with the staff at the front of the trench, asked about their social and domestic problems and made a visual observation of the position of the opposite side.

At a meeting with residents, who are constantly exposed to enemy fire in Gapanli village of Tartar region, guest was informed that in the last days the enemy had exacerbated the situation by firing settlements with mortars and large-caliber weapons.

Recently the Armenian armed forces have fired the wedding guests, as a result a woman and one child were injured.

Walter noted that he would take advantage of the information received, and expressed confidence in resolving the problem within the norms and principles of international law.

On meetings with soldiers, the guest listened to the soldiers and officers and responded their questions.

After completion of the visit to the region, Walter returned to Baku.