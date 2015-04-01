PACE rapporteur to visit occupied territories of Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ PACE rapporteur Robert Walter (UK) to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan - Nagorno-Karabakh in May.Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was declared by the head of the Armenian delegation to PACE Hermine Naghdalyan.

According to her, the rapporteur is planning to visit Armenia next month.

On March 12, rapporteur of the Political Affairs Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Robert Walter visited Azerbaijan.

R. Walter within the PACE autumn session in October 2014 was appointed rapporteur on the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and other occupied territories of Azerbaijan.