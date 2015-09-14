 Top
    PACE rapporteur on escalation of violence in Nagorno Karabakh and occupied Azerbaijani territories will visit the line of contact

    The visit will take place on September15-16

    Baku. 14 September. REPORT.AZ/ Robert Walter (United Kingdom, EC), PACE Papporteur on the Escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the other occupied territories of Azerbaijan will carry out a fact-finding visit to the area of the line of contact in the Nagorno Karabakh region from the side under control of the Azeri authorities.

    Report was told in the press service of PACE, the visit will take place on September 15-16.

    A visit on the other side of the line of contact is foreseen in the near future, PACE press service says. 

