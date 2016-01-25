PACE President: We have to find ways to move forward Nagorno-Karabakh process

Baku. 25 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will decide whether to adopt a resolution on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of the session, which began its work in Strasbourg.

Report informs, PACE President Anne Brasseur said at a press conference in Strasbourg Monday.

Commenting on the question of journalists whether the conflict will be discussed at the session, considering the recent statement by OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, A. Brasseur said that the Assembly will discuss the issue itself and decide.

"No steps forward regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and we have to find solution. It is necessary to find ways to move forward Nagorno-Karabakh process," said Brasseur, emphasizing that the PACE is ready to contribute to this issue.