PACE President: Fragile truce is in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Fragile truce is in the zone of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. I have always expressed support for the territorial integrity of all 47 members states of Council of Europe."

Report informs, President of the PACE Pedro Agramunt said at the opening of the spring session of the Parliamentary Assembly.

He noted that he condemns violence and condoles loss occurring as a result of the escalation of violence on the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops in early April.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan should fulfill their obligations and find the political will to resolve the conflict", P.Agramunt said, adding that despite the PACE is not directly involved in the conflict resolution, the Assembly is ready to do everything for the rapprochement of the parties.