PACE president: Citizens have no confidence in politicians, as we do not achieve conflicts resolution

Strasbourg. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "The number of conflicts in the Council of Europe has grown. Citizens have lost confidence in politicians because we have not managed to resolve the conflicts."

President-elect of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Italian lawmaker Michele Nicholetti said at the Assembly today, French Bureau of Report News Agency informs.

He noted that European politicians should be more careful in this regard: "We must work together to raise the reputation of the organization, and we must serve the common interests, not national benefits”.