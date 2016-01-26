PACE reporter: Armenian delegation refused to cooperate with us

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ PACE reporter MP Milica Marković’s (Bosnia and Herzegovina) submitted report about Sarsang Reservoir in Nagorno-Karabakh, and entitled “Inhabitants of frontier regions of Azerbaijan are deliberately deprived of water.”Report informs, in a speech at the PACE MP noted that today as a result of occupation 80% of the channel, which is the source of drinking water for residents of border regions of Azerbaijan controlled by Armenia, resulting in a shortage of drinking water in the border regions of Azerbaijan.

"The OSCE Minsk Group is engaged in the political component of the conflict, which has the appropriate authority. However, the PACE can not close its eyes to suffering of ordinary people living there, "- said the speaker.She called PACE, to the adoption of this report to demonstrate that the Assembly will not put up with the suffering of the population and the need to resolve this issue that will benefit all sides.

M. Markovic, noted that during the drafting of the report visited Azerbaijan, but was unable to visit Armenia: "Not because I do not want to, but because the Armenian delegation refused to cooperate with us."

Speakers noted the importance of the cooperation of all parties in the preparation of reports, and also stressed that despite the mediation efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains unresolved so far and expressed concern about incidents of violence on the frontline and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.