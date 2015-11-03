 Top
    PACE committee to discuss report on Azerbaijani occupied territories

    Resolutions of UN Security Council regarding Nagorno-Karabakh stipulated in the report made by British MP

    Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Committee on Political Affairs will discuss the report on “Escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh and the other occupied territories of Azerbaijan”.

    Report informs referring to the official website of PACE, the report was made by Robert Walter, British MP.

    Meeting of PACE Committee will be held on November 4. If the Committee adopts the report, the issue to be entered to the agenda of the PACE's session in January, 2016. Adoption of British MP's report expected after discussions of the Committee.

    According to the information, UN Security Council's resolutions (822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1994)) regarding Azerbaijani occupied territories mentioned in the report.

    Robert Walter visited Azerbaijan twice this year for the purpose of making the report and travelled to the frontline.

