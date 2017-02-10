PA Sector Chairman: Measures taken on Lapshin's issue in a framework of law

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Armenians committed crimes in Nagorno-Karabakh. It is still ongoing. Companies, invited by the Armenian side are carrying out works there. Historical monuments of Azerbaijan are being changed".

Report informs, Head of Human Rights Defense Sector of the Department of the Presidential Administration for Work with Law Enforcement Agencies, permanent representative of Azerbaijan to the European Court of Human Courts Chingiz Asgarov said at the presentation ceremony of a draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes" in Milli Majlis.

He said that Armenians benefit from Nagorno-Karabakh also in the economic sphere, they present goods produced there under their own names: "It is a crime. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent these crimes".

Ch.Asgarov also commented on the extradition of Russia and Israeli citizen, blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan, who illegally visited occupied territories of Azerbaijan: "Sometimes they say, it's not so important to extradite him to Azerbaijan. This is a wrong approach. The work carried out by us regarding Lapshin is in the framework of law. After that, those, who illegally visit occupied Azerbaijani lands will understand responsibility. Measures in this direction will continue".