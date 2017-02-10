Presidential Administration official: Khojaly genocide one of the gravest crimes

Baku. 10 February.REPORT.AZ/ "We have raised our voices and constantly informed the international community about Armenian actions against Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is providing work in this area".

Report informs, Deputy Head of the Department of Public and Political Affairs of the Presidential Administration Arastun Mehdiyev said addressing the presentation ceremony of the draft law "On prevention and punishment of international crimes" in Milli Majlis.

He noted that Khojaly genocide is one of the gravest crimes: "The Azerbaijani state is conducting political work, information warfare. This issue has not been given a legal assessment. In other words, this is pressing issue today. Informing the world community about Armenian crimes against Azerbaijanis, as well as about Khojaly tragedy is the main duty of every citizen and state institutions. Khojaly genocide is the most serious crime against peace and humanity. We should try to fight in the legal framework, bring our voice to the world. The Military Prosecutor's Office launched criminal case on this issue, work is underway. Criminals are known, they are wanted by Interpol. This crime was committed by political leadership of Armenia, they even don't hide it".

A.Mehdiyev added that several countries have recognized Khojaly genocide: "This is result of the works done in the field of information warfare. We have achieved considerable success, but experience shows that it is not enough for win and liberation of the lands".