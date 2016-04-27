​PA Deputy Chief: We are said to negotiate for more 25 years

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "We have to think about the reasons of forming the terrorist groups? If we don't understand this very well, we will not be able to achieve success."

Report informs, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration & Head of Foreign Relations Department, Administration of the President of Azerbaijan Novruz Mammadov said on the panel entitled "Establishment of peace and elimination of terrorism" today on the VII Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

He said that the situation after the collapse of the Soviet Union should be analyzed: "We are witnessing 50 countries facing challenges in the world now. What are the reasons for this? I think that the principles of justice have been violated here. We approach ISIS treat from a variety of perspectives. 220 young girls have been taken hostage by this terrorist group. International organizations don't take real steps in this matter. World countries bear the responsibility for the international law."

N.Mammadov also touched upon the Nagorno-Karabakh issue: "Armenia has occupied Karabakh and surrounding seven regions but international organizations turn a blind eye to this issue. They say, resume negotiations. In other words, they mean you have held 25-year negotiations, and now negotiate for 25 years more. "How long can this situation last?" Still, they say, you can solve the problem yourself. This issue should be solved within the framework of international law."