PA: Azerbaijan sent over 200 complaints to European Court on April provocations of Armenians - EXCLUSIVE

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has sent over 200 complaints to the European Court of Human Rights on April provocations of Armenia on the frontline.

Report was told by Chingiz Asgarov, Chief of the Sector for Human Rights Protection Issues of the Department for Work with Law-Enforcement Agencies of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

He said that this process continues, the complaints will be also sent in next period.

On April 2-5, 2016, the Armenian side during the battles has damaged more than 500 civil and social facilities, committed inhuman treatment on the dead bodies of Azerbaijani soldiers and perpetrated other crimes.