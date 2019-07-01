Ernesto Ottone: "Security should be provided for UNESCO representatives to visit Karabakh as expert"

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/5b5815e0ef977f204a8efcb4eae84198/6a2dd7b5-0c37-40d5-9ae4-d0f57fc5e3bf_292.jpg

"We want conflict parties to ensure security. In this case UNESCO representatives can go to Nagorno-Karabakh as an expert," Deputy Director-General of UNESCO Deputy Director General Ernesto Ottone said at a press conference in Baku within the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee held in the Baku Convention Center.

According to him, there are conditions for holding an expert mission: "First, it should be a security guarantee. In addition, there must be the will of the parties in the region. Without this agreement, UNESCO cannot intervene."