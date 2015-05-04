OSCE to monitor contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops

Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring at the contact line of troops near the Gapanli village of Terter region planned on May 5 in accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman.Report informs, it was said by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Personal representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk, field assistant Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg will hold monitoring on the Azerbaijani side

On the opposite side of the contact line monitoring will be held by Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Hristo Hristov, Evgeny Sharov and Simon Tiller.