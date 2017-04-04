OSCE to launch monitoring on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 5 April 2017, the Office of the Personal Representative of theOSCEChairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of the village Garakhanbeyli (Fizuli region).

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense (MoD), on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office,Peter Schwedberg, Simon Tiller and the head of the High Level Planning Group (HLPG), Colonel Hans Lampalzer.

Field assistants to Personal Representative Mikhail Olaru, Gennady Petrika, and a Personal Representative of the HLPG Colonel-Lieutenant Patrick Farrelli will carry out the monitoring exercise in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.