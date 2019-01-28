OSCE to hold next monitoring on state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ On 29 January 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Tovuz region, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.