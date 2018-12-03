OSCE to hold next ceasefire monitoring on LOC of Azerbaijani and Armenian armed troops

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ On 4 December 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Fuzuli region, Report infoms citing the Ministry of Defense.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ghenadie Petrica and Martin Schuster will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.