    OSCE to hold monitoring on troops contact line

    The monitoring will be held on the Azerbaijani side

    Baku.17 March.REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on the troops` line of contact near Ashagi Seyidahmedli village of Fuzuli district, Azerbaijan, on March 18.

    Report informs referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the monitoring will be held, on the Azerbaijani side, by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Hristo Hristov, Simon Tiller and Peter Swedberg.

    From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by Personal Representative of OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Evgeny Sharov and Jiri Aberle.

