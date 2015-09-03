 Top
    OSCE to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops

    Monitoring is scheduled for near the Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ Monitoring at the contact line of Azerbaijani-Armenian troops near the Kuropatkino village of Khojavend region planned on September 4 in accordance with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE Chairman.

    Report informs it was said by the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

    Field Assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Simone Tiller and Peter Svedberg will conduct monitoring on the Azerbaijani side.

    The monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Peter Swedberg and field assistants of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Simon Tillerand Evgeny Sharov. Personal Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, field assistant Jiri Aberle and Evgeny Sharov will conduct on the opposite side.

