​OSCE to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In compliance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, it is planned to hold monitoring on the contact line of troops near the Novoivanovka village on August 14, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

Field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg will come from the Azerbaijani side.

The OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative field assistants Hristo Hristov and Yevgeniy Sharov will represent the opposite side.