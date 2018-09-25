OSCE to hold monitoring on front line

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the state border of Azerbaijan and Armenia, Report informs citing the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

On 26 September 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, in accordance with its mandate, plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijan and Armenia state border in the direction of Gadabay region.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ognjen Jovic and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru will carry out the monitoring from the other side of the border.