 Top

OSCE to hold monitoring on front line

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ On 13 February 2019, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Goranboy region. Report informs citing the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.
The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Ognjen Jovic will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.

If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Other news from category

Other News>

Last added

All news


Orphus sistemi