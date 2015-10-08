OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line of Azerbaijan-Armenian troops. In accordance with the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, the OSCE mission will hold a monitoring on troops contact line near the Kemerli village of Azerbaijan`s Gazakh region on October 9.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, on Azerbaijani side the monitoring will be held by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Yevgeni Sharov and Piter Swedberg.

From the opposite side, the monitoring will be conducted by field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller.