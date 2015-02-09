 Top
    OSCE to hold monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller

    Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 10, monitoring is planned to conduct on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops near Seysulan village of Tartar region, under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

    Report was told by the press service of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Simon Tiller.

    On the opposite side of the contact line, the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov, Evgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg will conduct monitoring.

