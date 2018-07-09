OSCE to conduct next ceasefire monitoring on state border of Armenia and Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 July. REPORT.AZ/ On 10 July 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Aghdam region. Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Simon Tiller and the head of High Level Plannıng Group (HLPG) Colonel Vladimir Minarik will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Ognjen Jovic and a representative of the HLPG will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.