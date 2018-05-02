OSCE to conduct next ceasefire monitoring on frontline

Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ On 3 May 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the territory of Terter region.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru, Simon Tiller and a representative of the High-Level Planning Group (HLPG) Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Nepokrytykh will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica, Ognjen Jovic, Martin Schuster and the head of the HLPG Colonel Vladimir Minarik will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.