    OSCE to conduct monitoring on contact line

    Monitoring is planned on the contact line of the troops near the village of Kokhanabi of Tovuz region

    Baku. 31 March. REPORT.AZ/ On April 1, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops near the village of Kokhanabi of Tovuz region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Evgeny Sharov and Peter Swedberg.

    On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle, Christo Christov and Simon Tiller.

