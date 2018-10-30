OSCE to conduct monitoring on contact line of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops

Baku. 30 October. REPORT.AZ/ On 31 October 2018, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in accordance with its mandate plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC, in the direction of Aghdam region, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants Mihail Olaru and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan.

The Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistant Ghenadie Petrica, Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and his personal assistant Quentin de Rancourt, Andrew Schofer and his personal assistant David Burnstein will carry out the monitoring exercise on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan that is occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.