OSCE conducts monitoring on contact line between Azerbaijani-Armenian troops

Baku. 19 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 20, the monitoring is planned to conduct on the contact line between the troops near Kuropatkino village of Khojavand region under the mandate of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office. Report was informed by the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Jiri Aberle and Peter Swedberg.

On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Christo Christov and Evgeny Sharov.