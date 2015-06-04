OSCE holds monitoring on contact line of troops

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ On June 5, monitoring is planned to hold on the contact line of the troops near the village of Garadaghli village of Aghdam region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office.

Report was told by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On the Azerbaijani side, monitoring will be conducted by the field assistants of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Christo Christov and Peter Swedberg.

On the opposite side, monitoring will be held by OSCE Chairman-in-Office Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk's field assistants Jiri Aberle and Eugene Sharov.