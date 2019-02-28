OSCE Chairman-in-Office: We are seeing an increased tempo of senior level dialogue between Yerevan and Baku

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Solving a longstanding conflict is a complex task requiring stability in the regional context, active dialogue, and the readiness of societies to move forward. OSCE Chairman-in-Office," Slovak Foreign Minister Miroslav Lajčák said commenting on the prospects for the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“Lately, we have seen signs of progress unfolding and we are cautiously optimistic about it. The human toll of violence along the line of contact and state borders has decreased. We are seeing an increased tempo of senior level dialogue between Yerevan and Baku. And the result of these developments is increased stability in the OSCE space”, the OSCE Chairman-in-Office said.

Miroslav Lajčák said Slovakia chairmanship is committed to supporting a negotiated, peaceful, and sustainable resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.