​OSCE Special Representative heads to the occupied Nagorno Karabakh

The meeting discussed the situation on the contact line

14 March, 2016 12:58

https://report.az/storage/news/42609b30ab93bfc130542e60c50401d4/9669d1bc-fea5-4f90-b2a0-7b0b2d259f6e_292.jpg Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 14 Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson headed to Azerbaijan's occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region. Report informs referring to the Armenian media. According to the information, he met with the separatist leader Bako Sahakyan. During the meeting they discussed the situation on the contact line.