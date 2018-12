OSCE Secretary General to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow

Lamberto Zannier is expected to visit Moscow in late April

8 April, 2016 13:43

Baku. 8 April. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will discuss settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Moscow. Report informs citing RIA Novosti, the OSCE Secretary General is expected to visit Moscow in late April. During the visit, he will discuss settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.