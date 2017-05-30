 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Secretary General to discuss Karabakh conflict settlement in Armenia

    The visit is taking place at the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian

    Baku. 30 May. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier will pay an official visit to Armenia today.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, Armenian foreign ministry's press service said.

    The visit is taking place at the invitation of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian. During his stay in Yerevan, L. Zannier will meet with president Serzh Sargsyan.

    The meeting will discuss the OSCE relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on how to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Notably, OSCE office in Yerevan has opened in 2000 and closed in 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi