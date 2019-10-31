OSCE Secretary General: Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Bratislava will give new dynamics to negotiation process

The OSCE is satisfied with the fact that Baku and Yerevan maintain a stable security situation in the framework of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger said following the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Report informs.

"I can say that the dynamics of the negotiation process slowed down a bit, but nevertheless we hope that the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia, which is planned at the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council in Bratislava, will give new dynamics to this process," Greminger said.

According to him, the OSCE is satisfied with the fact that the parties to the conflict maintain a stable security situation.

"This is very important, because the lives of people on both sides of the contact line, of course, must be preserved - this applies to both the military and civilians," the OSCE Secretary General emphasized.

He pointed out the need for confidence-building measures.

"Some of them have already been implemented, such as the creation of a direct contact line between Yerevan and Baku. All this should bring positive results. Negotiations are not progressing on a number of points regarding the exchange of hostages and mutual visits of journalists. I hope that we will be able to proceed with the implementation of these confidence-building measures soon," Greminger summarized.