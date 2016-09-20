OSCE Secretary General and Edward Nalbandian discussed settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met with OSCE Secretary General Lamberto Zannier within the 71 th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Report informs referring to the Armenian media.

During the meeting the sides exchanged views on the OSCE agenda, a number of international and regional problems.

At the same time current situation around the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict discussed.