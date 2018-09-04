 Top
    Close photo mode

    OSCE Secretary General and Armenian FM discuss Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement

    Baku. 4 September. REPORT.AZ/ Secretary General of the OSCE Thomas Greminger and Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan discussed the process of Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Yerevan.

    Report informs citing Interfax that during the meeting the OSCE Secretary General stated the importance of an exclusively peaceful solution of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk group co-chairmanship.

    At the same time, Greminger and Mnatsakanyan also discussed the internal political situation in Armenia.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi